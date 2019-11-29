Visit six of Healdsburg's classic historic inns, all decked out for the holidays, on Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. Take a peek inside these beautiful architectural treasures; from Queen Anne Victorians to elegant Italianates - dating from the late 1800's to early 1900's. Enjoy light refreshments, music and lovely holiday decorations. Your $5 donation or a canned good for the Healdsburg Food Pantry allows entrance to all participating inns, which you're welcome to visit in any order:
- Bella Luna Inn
- Calderwood Inn
- Camellia Inn
- Grape Leaf Inn
- Haydon Street Inn
- River Belle Inn
