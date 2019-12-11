10th annual Holiday Bazaar at Healdsburg Senior Living in benefit of the Green Dog Rescue.
There will be over 60 different vendors. $5 admission covers: Continental Breakfast, live holiday music, mimosas 9 to 11:30 a.m., wine tasting by Brutocao, lunch appetizers and raffle and door prizes.
When and where: Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. at 725 Grove St.
