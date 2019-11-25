Hotel Healdsburg is hosting afternoon tea Dec. 1 - 22. Tea includes housemade pastries, petit sandwiches, custom blend teas, classic cocktails and other holiday fare from Executive Chef Scott Romano.
$49 per person, tea service and food, $61 per person, tea service, food and holiday cocktail or wine selection, $25 per child with choice of tea, cider or hot chocolate.
Tax and gratuities not included.
1:30 p.m. at 25 Matheson St. Reservations required.
When and where: Dec. 1 -22, various times. Hotel Healdsburg.
