Upstairs Art Gallery will host a new exhibit in collaboration with the Humane Society of Sonoma County starting Dec. 7.
The exhibit, called “Humane Holiday,” features animal inspired art, jewelry and crafts, and offers pet portraits by commission.
Proceeds will go to the humane society and the gallery will also be accepting donations.
The gallery open house is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Free admission, 306 Center St.
