The Healdsburg Library will host 1960s-style folk music duo Hungrytown. Hailing from the mountains of Vermont, Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson have been playing together since the late '90s.
As Hungrytown, they have toured nationally and appeared on shows like the Daily Show and Portlandia.
Noon to 1 p.m. at the library. 139 Piper St.
