The city of Healdsburg will celebrate active aging week with free classes at the senior center and complimentary education, fitness and bus trip opportunities for folks 50 and up.
The celebration will come to a close with the center’s annual age friendly picnic in the Plaza where all ages are welcome to join.
For more information contact the senior center at 133 Matheson St.
