Come try out the Oculus Rift headset at the Healdsburg Regional Library.
There will be 30-minute sessions to play with the VR equipment after a brief introduction on Aug. 12 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The event is free, but space is limited so sign up online or at the library to reserve your space.
The event is suitable for kids 14 and up. The library is located at 139 Piper St.
