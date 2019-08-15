Sonoma County Library offers free legal information and referrals, in partnership with the Sonoma County Law Library and the Sonoma County Bar Association.
Local attorneys will offer free legal information and referral. These lawyer consultations will last up to 20 minutes.
No appointment is necessary. Sign-ups are first come, first served and begin 30 minutes before the program start time.
No language translation services are offered by library staff. Participants bring their own interpreters. And, participants may bring support persons, family members or other affiliation groups to see the attorney all together.
When and where: Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 139 Piper St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.