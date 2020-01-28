The Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce is launching a new speaker series, “Legends and Leaders.”
Richard Norgrove Sr. of Bear Republic will be the first speaker for this event.
8 to 10 a.m.
$35 for chamber members, $50 for general admission.
The event will take place at So Eventful at 427 Allan Court, Healdsburg.
