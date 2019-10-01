There will be a Spanish screening of the film, “East side sushi,” (with English subtitles) on Oct. 6 at the Raven Film Center.
Tickets are free and available on a first come first served basis.
The series is generously underwritten by the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District and the City of Healdsburg.
Film starts at 2 p.m. at 415 Center Street, Healdsburg.
When and where: Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Raven Film Center.
