ADVERTORIAL - Healdsburg Wrestling Club
Looking for an activity for your child? One that is not only fun but will also teach many life skills? Look no further.
The Healdsburg Wrestling Club would like to invite all kids between the ages of 5 and 12 years old to join the club and give wrestling a try! HWC is a registered 501c non-profit organization and is one of the longest operating youth wrestling clubs in northern CA with a long history of developing successful young athletes.
Wrestling is great for kids. Why?
- Wrestling develops basic athletic skills that help with all other sports,
- is good for kids of all sizes and shapes,
- builds character and self-confidence,
- teaches humility and how to handle adversity,
- teaches personal accountability,
- develops mental toughness and discipline,
- is a great energy outlet
- AND most importantly - WRESTLING IS FUN!
$125 club membership fee. Multiple child discounts and financial aid available for those that qualify.
A USA Wrestling membership card is also required ($55 purchased separately). We will have a limited number of free cards available for “new” wrestlers and those that qualify. Please ask if you are interested
Practices will start in late December after registration closes and the team is assembled. We operate out of Healdsburg High School and practice twice a week.
Go to our website for more information and to sign up
Register online at
https://youth.healdsburgwrestling.com/
Click on “Club Registration” link and follow prompts
