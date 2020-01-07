Get in the swing with live jazz in Hotel Healdsburg’s Spirit Bar.
The series features some of the best players in the region performing an eclectic mix of jazz with diverse influences – Cuban, gypsy, blues, Brazilian, classic jazz standards and more.
The musicians are on stage from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m.
No cover charge.
Drinks from the Spirit Bar and small plates from Dry Creek Kitchen available.
When and where: Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.