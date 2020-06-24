Paid advertorial post
Do you want to HAVE FUN WHILE DOING GOOD? Do you want to make a difference in our Healdsburg community and internationally? Known as the Jesters, we are The Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise, chartered on April Fool’s Day 2009. As president for the 20/21 year, I invite you to be our guest at our virtual Wednesday morning meetings at 7AM via Zoom during SIP and in person at the Healdsburg Club House at Tayman Park upon reopening.
Our collaborative local community efforts include The Annual Fourth of July Kids' Parade and Duck Dashin the Plaza, a classic community effort with over 250 children participating. Local businesses and the City of Healdsburg donate sponsorships, prizes and talent to support this great annual event. This year, due to Covid-19 safety awareness, we are bringing the parade to our neighborhoods, masked and socially distanced, to give special treats to the children throughout our Healdsburg neighborhoods.
Every April, our Teacher Recognition Breakfast honors outstanding Healdsburg area teachers with $500 awards and citations presented by city, county, and state officials.
TheChoices Program supports efforts to encourage junior high aged students to stay in school and see the long view. This program is presented by our members in the classroom.
The Wonder League brings baseball to children with special needs providing the opportunity to play with "buddies," from Healdsburg, Windsor and Cloverdale High School sports teams and the Prune Packers.
Host an international exchange student here or support a local student to go abroad through Rotary Youth Exchange. We have hosted students from Denmark, Germany, Latin America and have sent students to Korea, Japan and Paraguay among others.
Two scholarship programs, The Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise and the Drew Esquivel Scholarship Awards honor excellence at Healdsburg High School.
Rotary International’s primary effort is Polio Plus, a polio eradication program that began in the 1980s and is so close to eradicating this terrible disease. So important is this program, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has agreed to continue to match funds for additional years to come. Other international projects
- Promote peace
- Fight disease
- Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene
- Save mothers and children
- Support education
- Grow local economies
Our Jesters’ priorities this year are to expand our membership to reflect and support our community. We are open to your ideas and welcome people from all demographics who want to be a part of an active group of individuals who share their ideas, resources and labor to accomplish specific goals and improve our local and world communities in the spirit of friendship and fun.
For more information, please contact Nancy Palumbo, 20/21 Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise president at npalumbo@sonic.netor rotaryhealdsburgsunrise@gmail.com.
