Grab your surfboards and get ready to hang ten. The Cloverdale Citrus Fair brings you California Dreamin’ February 14-17. An annual tradition for 128 years, the Cloverdale Citrus Fair kicks off the fair season in California showcasing amazing citrus fruit displays in honor of the citrus belt that was once part of the Northern Sonoma County landscape.
Family fun and entertainment abound at the Citrus Fair. Once you enter the gates, look up in the sky for Mark and Dre as they expertly balance on stilts. They’ll also be hosting a show on the Family Fun Stage, bringing action packed comedy with a dose of dexterity. Science comes to the fair this year with Professor Smart, who will show kids how to have fun with physics. Sadie the Balloon Lady will be around the grounds creating custom balloon figures for fairgoers.
The popular Butler Amusements carnival is returning for the 42nd year, bringing thrilling rides such as the Raptor, Super Shot Drop Tower and Monkey Maze. The all new Kid Zone will feature a “California Grown” theme to showcase our state’s agricultural bounty. This is a great area for the littlest of fairgoers to play games, do arts and crafts and even plant their own crops to take home.
The Outdoor Music Stage will be rockin’ all four days of the Citrus Fair. Friday brings a mix of rock, jazz, country and blues with local band Rock On A Roll. Saturday features Summer Beach Party playing tunes from the Beach Boys and other favorite surfer bands. Saturday evening features The HOTS jamming out old school tunes with new wheels. Watch out…this is NOT your momma’s cover band. Sunday is family day at the fair and brings Santa Rosa favorites Mariachi Barragan with performances from Ballet Folklorico Ireri. The stage will be full of funk, blues and R&B on Monday with Lakeport’s popular Clean Sweep band.
Once again, the Exhibit Hall is not to be missed. Spectacular three-dimensional exhibits, covered with vibrant citrus fruit and food products are on display along with themed gardens. These exhibits take weeks to construct and are handcrafted by local service groups such as Rotary, Lions and 4-H. Peruse through Warner Hall to view a beautiful display of community talent showcasing photography, painting, quilts, floral arrangements, jams, jellies and more.
Venture to the Livestock Area to cheer on 4-H and FFA exhibitors showing their animals. Families will also enjoy the Friendly Farm Ag-Venture which brings guests up close and personal to farm friends like Harriett the Highland cow, fuzzy bunnies and a potbellied pig. Little cowboys and girls can also saddle up and take a pony ride.
Friday is Senior Day at the Fair. Senior’s 62 and over receive free gate admission. Bingo will be hosted in the main auditorium with plenty of prizes for all.
Saturday is Parade Day. The Annual Citrus Fair parade kicks off from Downtown Cloverdale at 11:00 am. It’s not too late to sign up your float, car, or just bring a group of friends and march along the parade route. Pre-registration is required.
Sunday of the Fair is Family Day. Make sure to catch the Talent Show, “Cloverdale’s Got Talent”. Entries are still open for four age divisions - tiny (4-8), junior (9-12), teen (13-17) and adult (18 and over).
Monday at the Fair is Kids Day. Children 12 and under can enjoy the fair for free. The highly anticipated Baby Derby takes place at Noon in the Main Auditorium. If you’ve got a super speedy crawler at home, there’s still time to enter. The winner will earn the coveted Baby Derby trophy and a pack of diapers.
Throughout the weekend, the wine and culinary building will be hosting tastings and demos. Sample gold medal winning wines from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and meet local chefs as they cook up tasty dishes using local, seasonal ingredients. You’ll get to sample the cuisine and also learn some cooking tips and tricks to take home.
And if you haven’t had enough citrus, there’s also several action-packed (and highly competitive) contests to enter. Try your hand at the Orange Juicing Contest. Caution, you may get sticky. Or bake up a specialty dessert for the Lemon Delight and Orange Surprise contest. Sign-up forms are available online.
There are so many ways to participate and enjoy the 2020 Cloverdale Citrus Fair, February 14-17. Carnival wristbands and admission tickets are discounted now through February 13th. Tickets are available online at CloverdaleCitrusFair.org or at the Citrus Fair box office located at 1 Citrus Fair Drive in Cloverdale. More information and a complete schedule are available at CloverdaleCitrusFair.org or by calling (707) 894-3992.
