Candy Yandell, longtime Healdsburg branch manager for Summit State Bank was recently promoted to a newly created position of cash management service manager and will work at the bank’s primary offices in north Santa Rosa on Bicentennial Way. Tori Lewis, a member of the Healdsburg branch’s team since it opened will now serve as branch manager, replacing Yandell.
Both women are active in the local community. Yandell volunteers throughout Sonoma County and served on the board of directors of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce, Healdsburg Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs and on the advisory committee of the Healdsburg and Geyserville Boys and Girls Club.
Lewis has been in banking for 25 years and lives in Healdsburg with her husband and two dogs. She has been a Healdsburg Greyhound Boosters member and volunteered for the North Bay State Company and the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds Evacuation Center during the 2019 wildfires. She was named Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador of the Year in 2011.
— Rollie Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.