PAID ADVERTORIAL — By starting this wine brand, Greg is honoring the qualities that best represent his father
Started with the vision of pairing his lifelong love of wine together with his desire to honor his father, Greg Nelson set out to make the dream a reality. Roald Wine Company was born of this dedication to a purpose.
Roald David Nelson, Greg’s father, has been a steady role model as well as the embodiment of many exemplary qualities. Having a generous spirit, poise, and depth of character, Roald’s qualities have also become the standard for the expressive wines that Greg is creating at Roald Wine Company. “I’m making wines that showcase those same qualities that my dad has,” Greg notes.
The road to the creation of the physical manifestation of these qualities in his wines was a winding one. Nelson, who has a PhD in Biology, came to winemaking purposefully, after first journeying down life’s path for a time. Working to understand the wine industry, Greg started out at Martinelli winery and others, learning the lay of the land. Moving onto the winemaking path, he then started honing his craft with Ramey.
Greg has a thirst for knowledge, a liking for jazz, and enjoys some quiet contemplation with Kerouac novels. Add to that a dab of wanderlust, and we now have the recipe which has brought him to this moment in time. With a seemingly endless wonder at life and liking for quiet moments, the Roald tasting room follows Greg’s personal aesthetics, and is arranged to promote opportunities for thoughtful introspection, as well as intimate moments with friends. To this end, the décor shows off a subtle late 50’s jazz club vibe, with mid-century stylish furnishings arranged into comfortable and welcoming spaces for guests to enjoy friendly chats, spirited discussions, or playing a game of backgammon, all while enjoying the Roald wine selections. Cheese plates and nibbles are available to enhance the tasting and sharing experience.
Working to integrate with other local Healdsburg businesses, Roald is pairing with neighbors and working on fun projects that the community can enjoy. “We want to be good neighbors here, and partner with the community,” offers Greg.
By starting this wine brand, Greg is honoring the qualities that best represent his father.
He would like to offer our patron’s a cozy place to hang out, bond with friends, and enjoy his wines, crafted with the character and generosity represented by his father over his lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.