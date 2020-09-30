Sponsored post — In response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sonoma County agricultural community, Sonoma County Ag + Open Space has launched an Agricultural Support and Protection (ASAP) Emergency Matching Grant Program aimed at protecting agricultural lands at risk of conversion to non-agricultural uses by supporting existing operations that are vulnerable to failure as a direct result of the pandemic.
The program will offer up to $1 million in grant fundsto local farmers and ranchers who can demonstrate that financial assistance is needed to prevent the lands they farm from going fallow or being devoted to non-agricultural uses as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The application deadline is Oct. 30, 2020.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all aspects of life in Sonoma County, our agricultural community has suffered significant economic impacts due to disruptions in the food system, supply chains, processing, and storage capacity,” said Susan Gorin, Chair of the Ag + Open Space Board of Directors and First District Supervisor. “As a result, we looked to Ag + Open Space to provide financial assistance to our local farmers and ranchers to help keep their agricultural operations afloat during this volatile time.”
The program draws upon local expertise, input from agricultural partners, and the best available data to understand and address the problems facing local farmers. Funds awarded through the ASAP Program will contribute to keeping agricultural lands productive by mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 on Sonoma County’s agricultural community, the vitality of which is essential in the provision of local food, natural resource protection, scenic open space, and economic opportunities.
“So many of our agricultural producers were already struggling and this pandemic has brought many businesses to the brink of collapse,” said Tawny Tesconi, Executive Director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau. “So we are thrilled Ag + Open Space is able to offer much-needed financial assistance to the multi-generational farming and ranching families that form the backbone of our economy and rural heritage here in Sonoma County.”
Farmers, ranchers, and producers whose agricultural operations have been acutely affected by the global pandemic are eligible to apply for funding. Applications from public agencies, nonprofits, and other agricultural associations that support local agriculture are also eligible but must demonstrate how funding would directly support continued agricultural production.
“The goal of the program is to support a broad range of stakeholders who can commit to keeping the county’s diverse agricultural lands in production,” said Bill Keene, General Manager for Ag + Open Space. “In order to ensure that our investment of public funds actually translates to viable agricultural outcomes on the ground, grant recipients will only receive reimbursements if they can demonstrate continued agricultural production throughout the grant period.”
