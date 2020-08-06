Sponsored post — The 5th Annual Drew Esquivel Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament sponsored by the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise is happening soon and due to the pandemic will feature “extended play” the first two weeks of September.
We are looking for golfers and tournament sponsors! All levels of play are welcome. The goal is “having fun doing good!”
Get your foursome together or play as an individual if you prefer. Register on the tournament website at: https://rotaryclubofhealdsburgsunrise.org/Stories/2020-golf-tournament Sponsorship information is also available there.
After registering, book your own tee time at Healdsburg Golf Club, Tayman Park. Play an 18-hole round any time Sept. 1 through Sept. 14. You can download the GolfStatus app onto your smart phone so that you can post your score to the leaderboard and keep track of the competition. Each golfer will receive a voucher for lunch and a drink at the course, plus a fantastic swag bag with lots of goodies. All social distancing rules will apply.
An online auction featuring wine, local experiences and more will be open to everyone during the tournament: https://rotarhealdsburg.afrogs.org The auction will start Sept. 1, we hope you’ll check it out!
This scholarship was created to honor the life of Drew Esquivelwho had big dreams and was actively pursuing them. He was a talented young man with a huge heart and a strong work ethic. He was fortunate to have had a number of influential people and organizations in his life that contributed greatly to his success. We want to make sure that other young Healdsburg scholars receive the support that they need.
The Esquivel family has committed their time and resources to the establishment of the Drew Esquivel Memorial Scholarship in partnership with the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise Foundation.
The eight 2020 Scholars are Healdsburg High School graduates attending college at UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine, St. Mary’s College, Santa Rosa JC, and Yale to study computer science, aviation, computer game design, physics, chemistry, accounting, writing, and marine biology. We seek to honor and encourage future young scholars to Live Like Drew. Join us!
