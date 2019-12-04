Have a free lunch with Healdsburg Police officers, dispatchers and Chief Kevin Burke Dec. 10 at the Healdsburg chamber office.
Guests can ask questions and learn about local crime trends.
Noon to 1 p.m.
RSVP by visiting: https://healdsburg.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/11521.
When and where: Dec. 10, Noon. The chamber office is located at 217 Healdsburg Ave.
