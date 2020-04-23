Saint John Catholic school held a lunchtime parade on April 20, allowing students to say, "Hi" to their teachers in a socially-distanced way.
"Our students and staff have really missed being together, and although we are all abiding by the social distancing and distance learning we were able to see the smiles and receive air hugs for the first time since being separated," said Cinnamon Valenzuela, director of marketing and enrollment for Saint John.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.