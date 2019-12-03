Learn the basics of the programming software Mindstorms in order to create and program your very own pre-made LEGO robot.
For grades 4 to 6.
Free.
Space is limited so register online or at the library front desk.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St.
When and where: Dec. 6 at the Healdsburg Library.
