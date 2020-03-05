The IPM principles give the home gardener a set of strategies and tools to manage weeds while minimizing risks to people and the environment. In this talk you’ll learn the principles and how to apply them to your garden, whether large or small, whether you’re growing vegetables, fruits, or landscape plants.
We’ll cover common weeds and have time for your questions too. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Free.
Workshop takes place at the Healdsburg Library, 139 Piper St.
