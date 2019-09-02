The Sonoma County Library recently reinstated its “Meet the Director series to give the community a chance to get to know Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond, who began her leadership role in March 2019.
These monthly meetings provide a safe space for community members of all ages to gather and learn about library news, ask questions and share suggestions.
When and where: Hammond will visit the Healdsburg branch on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. Library is located at 139 Piper St.
