Picasso, Miro, O’Keeffe, Matisse, Gauguin, Giacometti, Klimt, Degas, Van Gogh and Cezanne are just a few of the mid-19th to early-20th century Modernists artists students will explore during this class.
Led by instructor Harvest Nieto. Students will work with a variety of mediums such as acrylic, printmaking, collage, sculpture, drawing, etc.
Each class offers a fun project or two and students will keep a journal throughout the class.
Seven Thursdays, Jan. 16 - Feb. 27, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center.
Seven week course is $150.
For more information contact the Healdsburg Center for the Arts, 707-431-1970.
