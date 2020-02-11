Learn the basics or strengthen your skills at this one-on-one workshop for guitar and ukulele.
Teens, adults and beginner players are welcome.
Space is limited to three people so register online or at the Healdsburg Library front desk.
4 to 5 p.m.
Free.
When and where: Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. 139 Piper St.
