Deepen your connection to the natural world through writing and sketching.
Explore, observe, and identify the inspiring flora and fauna of our Regional Parks. Each session includes instruction on artistic techniques.
Attendees should bring their own journal; some art supplies are provided. All ages and artistic abilities welcome.
10 a.m. to noon.
Free.
When and where: Parking $7, free for park members. 7821 Eastside Road, Healdsburg.
