The Healdsburg Center for the Arts will host a special book reading with published author Tania Romanov on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Healdsburg Center for the Arts.
Romanov will be doing a reading of her newly released travel stories, “Never a Stranger.”
The event is free and open to the public. Her book will be available to purchase after the event. 130 Plaza St., Healdsburg.
