The New Horizons Band of Sonoma County will present its annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., at Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Ave.
Music Director Lew Sbrana has programmed something a bit different for this holiday concert.
The 80-piece band of seniors will start the program with a stirring march followed by “A Suite of Old Ameican Dances,” and the lovely Irish tune “Danny Boy” before launching the Christmas portion of the concert.
Lew promises an enjoyable hour-long concert with a variety of selections to stimulate and entertain.
The concert is free.
