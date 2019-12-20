Dine, celebrate, and toast the New Year with an elegant dinner party at Spoonbar.
Enjoy a four-course dinner by candlelight featuring festive dishes like Dungeness Crab Risotto and Dark Chocolate Tart with Gold Flake.
John Schott (guitar) and Marc Capelle (piano) will be playing an eclectic mix of jazz ballads, soul, and pop.
Tickets are $89, $49 optional wine pairing.
When and where: Dec. 31. 5 to 11 p.m. at 219 Healdsburg Ave.
