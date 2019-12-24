Museum, historical society name 'dean of medicine' annual history pioneer
Dr. Ward Neal was honored in 2019 by the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society with its annual History Pioneer Award.
Neal is credited as the “dean of Healdsburg medicine.” He operated his family medicla practice begining in 1964 up to his retirement. He is credited with delivering over 1,000 babies and was instrumental in the formation of Healdsburg’s free medical clinic, now the Alliance Medical Center.
At the September reception at the Villa Chanticleer, Neal was roasted by his fellow doctors and friends Doug Pile and David Anderson. The two men shared several stories about Neal and how he always viewed his patient as a whole family or household and not just one individual.
Neal spearheaded a community drive to build a new hospital that was opened in 1972. At the ribbon cutting, Neal said, “this hospital is so good it’s almost worth getting sick to get into.”
Neal was honored along with his wife Marge and his four adult children, three of which have followed him into the medical profession.
The History Pioneer award is given each year. Past recipients have included many wine industry trailblazers, former elected officials, business community leaders and local humanitarians.
WE’RE NO. 1 — Businesses across multiple categories came out to the Villa Chanticleer on Aug. 8, 2019 to find out who won the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce’s Best of Healdsburg Business Awards. Al the honorees were nominated by the people of Healdsburg, and final voting was tallied among chamber business members. Chamber board president Alan Baker, of Cartograph Wines and chamber CEO Tallia Hart handed out the awards.
STRAIGHT TALKER — David Lewers died on Feb. 6 following a brief illness.
David Lewers, a homegrown Healdsburg boy and royal champion of Sonoma County agriculture, pictured below mid-antic during an annual Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair junior livstock auction, died Feb. 6, 2019, following a brief illness. Lewers served multiple terms on both the HFFC Fair and Sonoma County Fair boards. He donated countless hours over decades to local youth and agricultural programs. He gradutaed from Healdsburg High School in 1972 and never ventured very far from Healdsburg, except for long hunting and fishing trips. He operated the family ranch above Lake Sonoma on Kelly Road. An overflowing memorial service was held Feb. 26 at Trione Winery, one day before the record flood along the Russian River.
A DECADE OF SUNRISE JESTERS — Club members and distinguished guests of the Rotary of Healdsburg Sunrise Club celebrated "A Night of Fools" on April 1, 2019 at Coyote Sonoma, marking the club's 10th anniversary. King George Dutton (pictured), the club's first president, served as master of ceremonies. Also pictured is Rotary District 5130 District Governor Barbara Spangler (at left) and District Governor-select Kathy Flamson. During the evening the club presented special awards to Kim and John Lloyd, owners of Big John's Market, State Sen. Mike McGuire, a club member; Fourth District County Supervisor James Gore and retiring Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carla Howell, also a club member. The current club president is Colleen Carmichael.
