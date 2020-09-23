The Alliance Medical Center is holding a series of free flu shot clinics in Healdsburg and Windsor over the next two weeks at various locations. The flu shots are free to everyone. Attendees must adhere to public health safety protections by wearing facemasks and practicing social distancing as directed by Alliance staff.
Two walk-up clinics will be held in Windsor at the Alliance clinic at 8465 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 320. The first clinic is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and the second clinic will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Two drive-thru clinics will be held at Alliance Medical Center (1381 University Avenue) in Healdsburg. The first clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 and a second clinic will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Bilingual staff will be available at all sessions.
— Rollie Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.