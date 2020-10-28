OFRENDAS — An ofrenda altar has been set up in the Plaza Park gazebo for Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead. Folks can place photos of deceased loved ones at the altar along with offerings such as the favorite food of a loved one.
Each ofrenda typically contains a pitcher of water, traditional paper banners, food offerings and the cempasúchil, a type of marigold flower native to Mexico that represents the cyclical nature of life.
The altar will be up through Nov. 3,
