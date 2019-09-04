This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Aug. 30: A female Boston Terrier was found on Alexandria Drive and Lupine Road and brought in as a stray.
Aug. 31: Two female Maltese dogs were found on Burgundy and Chablis roads and brought in as strays.
Animals adopted
Aug. 29: Edgar, a 7-year-old, male, miniature poodle was adopted.
Aug. 30: Brandy, a 4-year-old, female cat, was adopted.
Aug. 30: Nissan, a female, black kitten, was adopted.
Returned to owner
Aug. 30: The female Boston terrier was returned to her owner.
