This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Aug. 5: A male Norwich terrier was found at West Plaza Park and brought in as a stray.
Aug. 6: A female tortoiseshell cat was found on S. Fitch Mountain Road and Latimer Road. And brought in as a stray.
Aug. 7: A male Norwich terrier dog was found on North St. and brought in as a stray.
Aug. 9: A male American Staffordshire Terrier was on Haydon and East streets and brought in as a stray.
Aug. 9: A male German Shepherd was found on Saddle Draw/Bridle Path and brought in as a stray.
Animals adopted
Aug. 5: Austin, a 10-year-old male cat, was adopted.
Aug. 6: Buddy, a 9-year-old male cat, was adopted.
Aug. 6: Conch, Diplo and Avicii, three male kittens, were adopted together.
Aug. 7: Ivan, a 2-year old male Labrador, was adopted.
Aug. 8: Myrtle, a 3-year-old female terrier mix, was adopted.
Aug. 9: Picasso, a 9-year-old male cat, was adopted.
Aug. 10: Jorah, a male terrier/Chihuahua mix, was adopted.
Aug. 10: Jack, a 10-month-old male Chihuahua, was adopted.
Returned to owner
Aug. 5: The male Norwich terrier was returned to his owner.
Aug. 9: The male American Staffordshire terrier was returned to his owner.
Aug. 9: The male German Shepherd was returned to his owner.
