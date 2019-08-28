This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming Animals
Aug. 19: A male Great Dane/lab mix was found at Giorgi Park and University Street and brought in as a stray.
Aug. 22: A female terrier mix was found on Presidential Circle and Kennedy Lane and brought in as a stray.
Animals Adopted
Aug. 19: Fritz, a 5-year-old male Chihuahua, was adopted.
Aug. 19: June Peppas, a female black kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 19: Bella, a 7-year-old female cat, was adopted.
Aug. 19: Fun, a female brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 24: Sweet, a female tortie-tabby kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 24: Jumble, a female gray kitten, was adopted.
Returned to Owner
Aug. 20: The male Great Dane/lab mix was returned to his owner.
