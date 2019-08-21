This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Aug. 15: Three cats were found at Badger Park and Heron Drive and brought in as strays.
Animals Adopted
Aug. 12: Piggly Wiggly, a female black kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 12: Kroger, a male black kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 14: Caroline and Martini, two female guinea pigs, were adopted.
Aug. 15: Trick Mcsorley, a male black kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 15: Neato, a female tortie tabby kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 17: Rad, a female brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 17: Toyota, a female black and white kitten, was adopted.
