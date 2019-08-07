This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
July 30: A male pit bull mix and female pit bull were found on Mill Street and brought in as strays.
Aug. 2: A male Shiba Inu was found on Reed Court and Bianca Lane and brought in as a stray.
Aug. 3: Two huskies were found on Spur Ridge Lane and Bridle Path and brought in as strays.
Aug. 3: A male Pit Bull was found on Vine and Matheson streets and brought in as a stray.
Animals Adopted
July 29: Elizabeth, a female brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
July 31: Angelica, a female tortoiseshell kitten, was adopted.
July 31: Striper, a male tuxedo kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 1: Winston and Churchill, two male kittens, were adopted together.
Aug. 3: Sand Dollar, a male tuxedo kitten, was adopted.
Aug. 3: Richard, a male tuxedo kitten, was adopted.
Returned to owner
July 30: The male pit bull mix and female pit bull were returned to their owner.
Aug. 3: The male Shiba Inu was returned to his family.
August 3: The two huskies were returned to their owners.
August 5: The male pit bull was returned to his owner.
