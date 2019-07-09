This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information, call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
July 2: Five kittens were found on Lupine Road and brought in as strays.
July 5: A female golden retriever was found on Matheson Street and Greens Drive and brought in as a stray.
July 6: A male kitten was found on Lupine Road and brought in as a stray.
Animals Adopted
July 1: Mama Cass, a 5-year-old, female mastiff/lab mix, was adopted.
July 1: Jake, a 10-year-old, male, gray and white cat, was adopted.
July 5: Nunu, a female calico cat, was adopted.
July 6: Lara Croft, a female, orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
Returned to owner
July 5: The stray golden retriever was returned to her owner.
