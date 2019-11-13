This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information, call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Nov. 5: A male, all white cat was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Kennedy Lane and brought in as a stray.
Nov. 5: A male, German Shepherd/Husky mix was found on Mill and Vine streets and brought in as a stray.
Nov. 9: A green and red Lovebird was found on Foss Creek Circle and Grove Street and brought in as a stray.
Animals adopted
Nov. 9: Cary Grant, a male black and white cat, was adopted.
Nov. 9: Fern, a male black and white kitten, was adopted.
Nov. 9: Pinecone, a male black kitten, was adopted.
Returned to owner
Nov. 5: The stray German Shepherd/Husky mix was returned to his owner.
