This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Nov. 12: A male, yellow lab was found on Powell Avenue and Gromo Court and brought in as stray.
Nov. 14: A male, black kitten was found on Daisy Street and March Avenue and brought in as a stray.
Animals adopted
Nov. 11: Dosido, a female black cat, was adopted.
Nov. 11: Venus, a female Pit Bull, was adopted.
Nov. 11: Mushroom, a female brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
Nov. 11: Apricot, a female Pit Bull puppy, was adopted.
Nov. 12: Lime, a male Pit Bull puppy, was adopted.
Nov. 15: Kona, a female brown tabby cat, was adopted.
Nov. 16: A Peach face Lovebird was adopted.
Returned to owner
Nov. 12: The stray yellow lab was returned to his owner.
