This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Oct. 7: A female brown tabby cat was found on Langhart Drive and Alexandria Way and brought in as a stray.
Oct. 7: Seven kittens were found on Grove Street and Healdsburg Avenue and brought in as strays.
Oct. 11: Three kittens were found on Grove Street and Healdsburg Avenue and brought in as strays.
Oct. 12: A gray tabby kitten was found on Grove Street and Healdsburg Avenue and brought in as a stray.
Animals adopted
Oct. 7: Lima, a female black and white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 8: Echo, a male black and white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 8: Brava, a female black and white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 12: Fillmore, a male black and white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 12: Blazer, a male orange tabby cat, was adopted.
Oct. 12: Cusco, a male white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 12: Peppermint Patty, a female black and white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 12: Lima, a female gray and white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 12: Van Ness, a 5-year-old female Chihuahua, was adopted.
Returned to owner
Oct. 7: The female brown tabby cat was reclaimed by her owner.
