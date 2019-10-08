This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Oct. 2: A male orange tabby/white cat was found on Revel Road and North Fitch Mountain Road and brought in as a stray.
Oct. 3: A male poodle mix was found on Maxwell Street and brought in as a stray.
Oct. 5: Three kittens were found on Grove Street and Healdsburg Avenue and brought in as strays.
Animals adopted
Sept. 30: Pepper, a male, black kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 30: Richard, a male, gray kitten, was adopted.
Oct. 1: Charlie, a male, black/white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 1: Keith, a male, orange/white kitten, was adopted.
Oct. 2: Carousel, a 2-year old, female, gray/white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 2: Brownie, a 4-year-old, male, brown/white Chihuahua, was adopted.
Oct. 3: Laurel, a female, black kitten, was adopted.
Oct. 3: Fievel, a 4-year-old, male, black Chihuahua, was adopted.
Oct. 4: Antoni, a 2-year-old, male, tan Chihuahua, was adopted.
Returned to owner
Oct. 4: The male poodle mix was returned to his owner.
