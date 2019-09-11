This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Sept. 6: Two kittens were found at an apartment complex in Healdsburg and brought in as strays.
Sept. 7: A male black and white cat was found at Sherman Street and White Gates Avenue and brought in as a stray.
Sept. 7: A male terrier mix was found on Front Street and brought in as a stray.
Animals adopted
Sept. 4: Puddy Tat, a 7-year-old, male cat, was adopted.
Sept. 7: Sriracha and Valentina, two female kittens, were adopted together.
Returned to owner
Sept. 3: The two female Maltese dogs were returned to their owner.
Sept. 7: The male black and white cat was returned to his owner.
