This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
Sept. 27: A female brown tabby kitten was found on Grant Street and brought in as a stray.
Animals Adopted
Sept. 23: Pee Wee, a tortoiseshell kitten was adopted.
Sept. 24: Grandpa Munster and Herman, two male black kittens were adopted together.
Sept. 25: Lawrence, a male gray and white kitten was adopted.
Sept. 27: Miss Eddit, a female black kitten was adopted.
Sept. 27: Laura, a 1-year-old female brown tabby cat was adopted.
Sept. 27: Beatrice, a 4-year-old, female Chihuahua was adopted.
Sept. 28: Macaroon and Grandpa Shortbread, two exotic short hair cats were adopted together.
