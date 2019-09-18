This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities. For more information, call 431-3386.
Animals Adopted
Sept. 10: Chulula, a female kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 10: Mow Mow, a 9-year-old female cat, was adopted.
Sept. 14: Nebula, a female, tortoise shell kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 14: Murray, a 9-year-old male cattle dog, was adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.