This report is courtesy of the Humane Society of Sonoma County’s Healdsburg Center for Animals and may not reflect all animal control activities in the Healdsburg community. For more information call 431-3386.
Incoming animals
July 23: A male, gray cat was found on Bridle Path/Saddle Draw and brought in as a stray.
July 26: A female, white terrier was found on Fitch and Grant streets and brought in as a stray.
Animals Adopted
July 22: Cecilia, an 8-year-old female terrier mix, was adopted.
July 25: Cody, an 8-year-old male cat, was adopted.
July 26: Raphael and Gabriel, two male kittens, were adopted together.
July 27: Picasso, a 7-year-old male cat was adopted.
Returned to owner
July 22: The male, gray and white pit bull, was returned to his owner.
July 24: The male, gray cat was returned to his owner.
July 26: The female, white terrier was returned to her owner.
