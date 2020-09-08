Healdsburg, CA (95448)

Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.