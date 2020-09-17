Healdsburg’s nonprofits and other programs and projects dedicated to the arts, cultural and educational activities can line up right away to apply for supportive grants from a $105,000 community fund derived from the local hospitality industry’s annual bed tax receipts. Applications will be received through Oct. 15.
The program is a unique partnership with the 31-member private Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District (HTID) and the city of Healdsburg. Adapted in 2013, the HTID is a mechanism for local lodging establishments to pool their transient occupancy tax funds together for collaborative marketing and advertising. The businesses pay an extra two percent on top of the city’s TOT tax (14%.) From their HTID fund, 22.5% is allocated to the community grant program.
Previous grants have been awarded to the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Corazón Healdsburg, Alexander Valley Film Festival, Healdsburg Center for the Arts, Tuesday concerts in the Plaza and the Healdsburg Museum, among others.
“The grant program is a valuable resource for Healdsburg organizations that have direct impact on enriching the community and visitor experience,” said Evelyn Mitchell, mayor of Healdsburg. “We look forward to the creative projects that will stem from these funds.”
“While traditional seasonal events may look different this year, we encourage applicants to consider festive programming and outdoor experience enhancements that will ultimately support local businesses,” said Circe Sher, member of the HTID and Co-Founder of Piazza Hospitality.
Grant applications are available at www.healdsburg.com/HTID. A Destination Development Advisory Subcommittee will review applicants and provide recommendations to the HTID Board for endorsement. Priority will be given to nonprofit organizations planning holiday-related and COVID-19-compliant events encouraging visitors to Healdsburg from November 2020 through March 2021. Grantees will be announced in late October and funded partial or full grants no later than November 2020. Grantees must present data outlining the use of funds and event attendance within 90 days after the event.
Meanwhile, the (HTID) is seeking an individual from the public to serve on a voluntary committee comprised of one city official and one HTID member to oversee a “Destination Development Fund” that is dedicated to services, improvements and activities that improve the quality of life in the community. This committee will make recommendations to the larger HTID board on where funds should be directed.
Interested applicants should forward a cover letter describing how you satisfy the membership criteria and a resumé if available to Tallia Hart at the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce, 217 Healdsburg Ave. Healdsburg, CA 95448. For more information, email Tallia@healdsburg.com. The application deadline is Oct. 1.
