According to the latest COVID-19 case data by race/ethnicity released by the County of Sonoma, the Latinx/Hispanic population currently accounts for 51% of the coronavirus cases in the county, whereas, only 17% of the county’s cases are among the white demographic. While the disproportionate case numbers (Lainx/Hispanic people make up 25.6% of the county’s population) look grim, local nonprofits and outreach organizations such as Corazón Healdsburg and California Rural Legal Assistance Inc., are reminding folks that help is available for food, rental, housing and legal assistance.
On Aug. 5, in its latest edition of the live Q&A series, “Community Conversations,” Corazón Healdsburg discussed the disproportionate spread of COVID-19 among the Latinx community throughout Sonoma County and the various resources that are out there to help those hit hardest by the virus in terms of infection rate, finances and food.
“This virus is going to change everyone’s life, but agricultural workers and people who are living in poverty are struggling much more than others who are doing much better economically,” said panelist Zeke Guzman of Latinos Unidos de Sonoma County, a nonprofit that awards scholarships to local students.
He said people in agriculture and in low-income households are having a hard time paying rent and buying food due to reduced work hours. Guzman said it’s also difficult for kids who may not have internet access or the technology to participate in distance learning.
“Others don’t have a Chromebook or a computer so they can’t study online and that worries us very much and affects an entire community. What are we going to do together to face this COVID challenge?” he mused.
Guzman’s also worried about community transmission of the virus. Anecdotally, he said he knows some folks who have the virus now who do not want to tell their employers for fear of losing their job.
“This is a big problem that we need to address and we need to address what we are doing so we can help people financially and in terms of help,” he said.
In regard to housing help and rental related legal aid, Fernando Torres of California Rural Legal Assistance Inc., and another panelist for the “Community Conversation,” said there are protections in place for COVID-related evictions and for evictions in general.
“I’d like for everyone to know that they are not alone. There are procedures that are already in place to protect them or at least give them more time to stay at home. For example, if a renter who rents an apartment says their landlord called and said they want them out by Sunday, you do have rights and there are laws to protect you as a renter. There are procedures that allow you to buy you some time. An order of remotion, to remove you, has to be done in a specific way. There are protections. If you’d like you can call us,” Torres said.
In terms of employment, he said there are some specific protections for workers.
“We have an 800 line for workers. It’s a free assistance line, it’s confidential and you can call and ask questions if you feel like you’re being affected by an employer, or if you simply want to know what your rights are in terms of COVID,” Torres said.
He also shared information on resources for students.
“We know districts are trying to do the best they can in the situation that we are facing, but there are many tools that you can find… 707-528-9941 is the phone number for the office in Santa Rosa,” Torres said, urging anyone with questions to call the office.
Corazón itself is also offering a number of resources for the Healdsburg community and Geyserville area. Marcy Flores, a Corazón Healdsburg programs manager, said there are a number of aid options for folks, such as financial assistance and food delivery for those sick at home with COVID.
In March, the nonprofit reintroduced its Unity and Community Fund, which raised funds for those affected by the Kincade Fire in October of 2019, and now focuses on raising money for financial aid. Those who apply through Corazón may be able to get financial aid for bills or rent relief on a case-by-case basis.
“We’re also talking to employers in case they need help in terms of their rights. Many people need help now and cannot pay their bills, electricity, gas or water. Those who live in Healdsburg are receiving a discount and we can help with filling out the application. Anyone who needs help with paying their bills, we are helping them apply for any discount that is available,” Flores said.
The physical office is closed, but folks who need assistance can call the Corazón office at 707-395-0938, or can send a message via Facebook messenger. Flores said they can also refer people to other helpful organizations such as Reach for Home and the Salvation Army.
The nonprofit is also doing frequent, weekly food distributions in a drive-through format at the Healdsburg Community Center at 1557 Healdsburg Ave. They also have a free, drive-by COVID testing event at the same location, tomorrow, Aug. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Why an unequal spread in cases?
As of Aug. 11, there are 1,585 cases among the Latinx population and 541 reported cases among the county’s white/non-Hispanic population, according to county statistics, andduring the Corazón Facebook live Q&A event many people asked why the Latinx community is seeing so many cases of COVID.
Torres said it can be difficult for the community because farmer workers often live together and travel together and laundry mats are also an issue as many in the community don’t have the luxury of having their own washer and dryer.
“Many people know that we have many different types of workers, a program where they come from Mexico with a contract and all of those workers live in a home together and travel together in small 15-passenger buses and many times they’re not taking precautions in terms of cleaning the buses or washing their hands or putting on their masks,” Torres said. “We also know that poverty means more people live together. I know a place where 25 people live there because of the cost of housing here.”
He said he’s seen 800 square foot homes where eight people live.
“So poverty is affecting our entire community,” he said.
For COVID testing, panelists mentioned two options, testing through OptumServe, a service that is supported by the state, and testing clinics through Alliance Medical Center, which has offices in Windsor and Healdsburg.
“Individuals can call to make an appointment for testing. If somebody is feeling ill though, we recommend you consult with your medical provider so you can get instructions on what to do,” said panelist, Melissa Valle, a spokesperson with the county.
Alliance Medical Center nurse, Jazmin Bedolla, said not only is Alliance doing free tests, but they are also doing food distributions through the Windsor and Healdsburg area. Alliance will be distributing fruits and vegetables for families on Aug. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Healdsburg clinic at 1381 University Ave.
In terms of the process for getting tested for the virus Bedolla said, “Our clinic is doing a lot to make sure that we can provide testing particularly for people who are symptomatic. It matters very much that you contact the clinic and speak to one of the nurses there that is available to go over symptoms as well as to determine when the best time for testing may be.”
She said the question that many patients ask is why testing is taking place when symptoms are not present.
“The answer is that we want to make sure that we are not testing too early when the virus hasn’t had enough time to present in the body,” she said. “Symptoms can be fever, coughing, lack of sensations like smell, among other symptoms. If you have those, please call a clinic and talk to a nurse about getting tested. If the symptoms continue to worsen we can do a consultation with a provider who can provide medication.”
To learn about the resources that Corazón offers, visit: https://www.corazonhealdsburg.org/.
To learn about the resources that California Rural Legal Assistance Inc. offers, visit: https://www.crla.org/santa-rosa-office-map.
To learn about testing resources,visit: https://alliancemed.org/, or https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/healthy-body-mind/healthcare-testing/covid-19-testing-in-sonoma-county/.
