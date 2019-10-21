Bear Republic Brewing will close its Healdsburg location on Nov. 22, after being in town for 24 years.
“The Norgrove family is proud of the memories created here. Due to multiple factors, we will be closing our Healdsburg Brewpub location on Nov. 22,” a release from the company stated.
The bar in Rohnert Park will remain open, as will the productions facility in Cloverdale.
“We’ve brewed award winning beers, witnessed weddings, watched families grow and made countless friends in Healdsburg. We’ll never forget where Bear Republic Brewing Company was born. Being a family-owned independent business means we have many decisions that require tough choices,” the release continued. “Our Rohnert Park brewpub and Cloverdale production facility will continue regular operations. We know this is hard for our staff and all of the Bear family. We’d like to thank all our current and past staff members that have contributed to the Healdsburg location.”
